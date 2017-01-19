President Rodrigo Duterte said on Wednesday there is "no compelling reason" at this time to declare martial law.

But Duterte indicated he might resort to this if the problem on the terrorist Islamic State (ISIS) in the country would worsen.

"The military is right, there is no compelling reason really (to declare martial law)," he said in a speech in Cabanatuan City .

He made the statement after speculations he might declare martial law following his pronouncement last Saturday in Davao City .

Duterte said if he would place the country under martial law, he would "not be noisy" about it.

"But I will just fill you in as the days to come," Duterte said, noting that " ISIS is coming in very fast."

He said Mindanao is contaminated with ISIS now. " ISIS is very cruel. I don't know what drive them crazy," he said.

Duterte said if he thinks that he has to "preserve my country, I will declare martial law." Celerina Monte/DMS