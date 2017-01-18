Stocks slumped as the main index closed 1.59 percent lower while the peso finished with slim gains on Tuesday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange closed at 7,123.33 points as volume remained low. Turnover reached 2.2 billion shares worth P5.15 billion from the previous day’s 3.19 billion shares valued at P4.47 billion.

The peso ended at P49.83 against the US dollar from P49.86 on Tuesday. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System rose to $732.3 million from $464.1 million. DMS