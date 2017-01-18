Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial fired back at those opposing to make condoms available in schools, saying this is prevent the spread of HIV/AIDS cases which has bene rising for the last few years.

In her Twitter account, Ubial said these people should not compel others to follow them.

“Our call on oppositors: DO NOT IMPOSE YOUR BELIEFS ON OTHERS!” said Ubial (@Dok_Pau).

“Let those who want to practice safe sex do so ? according to their own beliefs and consciences,” she said.

She said those opposing distributing condoms to schools should provide real solutions.

“If you don't want condom use among sexually-active young people, what do you want us to do?” asked Ubial.

“If you have better ideas in reducing STI ( sexually transmitted infection) among the youth, then let's hear it. Give us your options!” she added.

If there are no alternatives, Ubial said they will continue with their program.

“We want to promote any strategy that will promote health, protect out people from disease and ensure the enjoyment of their rights and freedom under the Constitution,” she said

“As long as it is scientifically effective and safe, it's legally acceptable, not abortifacient according to individual concerns and informed choice, we will implement it!” said Ubial.

Last year, Ubial said the health department is planning to distribute condoms in schools as part of its strategy to curb HIV cases among the youth.

The Catholic Church objected as it said it will only promote promiscuity. Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista opposed the distribution of condoms to schools, he announced last weekend.

Ubial said studies worldwide showed condoms did not promote promiscuity.

“In fact, it made those sexually-active teens more cautious and knowledgeable of unwanted/unplanned pregnancies and STI, including HIV/AIDS. Thus, they became more careful,” said Ubial. DMS