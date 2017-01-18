President Rodrigo Duterte has sent two Cabinet officials to attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on January 20 to strengthen the Philippine relations with America, an official said on Tuesday.

The deployment of Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. was apparently a turnaround on the previous stance of Duterte against the US.

Duterte earlier said he wanted a separation with America, a long time ally of the Philippines, after outgoing President Barack Obama and the State Department criticized his administration on the alleged extrajudicial killings of individuals who were allegedly involved in illegal drugs.

"The Philippines and the United States are longstanding allies and we intend to further strengthen the bilateral

ties anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit, non-interference in each other's internal affairs and a shared commitment to world peace as the Trump administration assumes office," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella in a statement.

Duterte has earlier said he sees better relations with the US under Trump presidency. Celerina Monte/DMS