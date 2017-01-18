The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) is mulling over to withdraw its declaration of unilateral ceasefire, citing the "broken promises" on the release of political prisoners and alleged violations of the truce by the government, ahead of the resumption of the third round of formal peace talks in Rome, Italy.

NDF negotiating panel chairperson Fidel Agcaoili said a bilateral truce with the government might no longer be possible.

"The strong sentiment of the NDFP forces on the ground and the masses in many parts of the country is for the withdrawal of the NDFP unilateral ceasefire because of broken promises on the release of political prisoners and violations of the ceasefire by the GRP (Government of the Philippines)," he said in a statement.

The NDFP has been asking for the release of more than 400 political detainees. But President Rodrigo Duterte has said that he would release the initial 200 who are old and sick if the peace negotiators could present to him a signed document declaring a bilateral truce.

Agcaoili said: "The prospect for a bilateral ceasefire agreement is growing dim."

He did not cite any instance the government had violated the truce. But in previous statements, the leftist group claimed harassment of some communities in southern part of the country by the government troopers.

The government and the NDFP declared their respective unilateral ceasefires in August last year when they resumed the formal peace talks after more than five years since the peace process bogged down.

Chief government peace negotiator Silvestre Bello III, also Labor chief, has challenged the NDF to formalize the unilateral ceasefire with a bilateral truce agreement "to give our communities and combatants a more secure environment for the peace process."

The government and the NDFP are set to resume their negotiations on January 19 to 25 in Rome through the facilitation of Norway.

Agcaoili also cited the "continuing non-compliance" of the Comprehensive Agreement on Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law (CAHRIHL) by the government why they want to withdraw from the unilateral truce.

He said even if there was no ceasefire, both parties could continue with the work of forging agreements on social and economic reforms and political and constitutional reforms to address the roots of the armed conflict and thereby ensure just and lasting peace.

During the peace negotiations in Rome, Agcaoili said the NDFP brings into the table comprehensive and concrete proposals to address the problems of widespread poverty and lack of democracy with its Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms (CASER) and Comprehensive Agreement of Political and Constitutional Reforms (CAPCR).

"Poverty and lack of real democracy are the root causes of the armed conflict," he said.

The government's initial target of forging a peace deal with the NDFP within one year since the resumption of talks last year may no longer be possible.

Agcaoili said after the comprehensive agreements on SER and PCR are signed by the panels and their principals, "there has to be a period of successful implementation of around two years before we can have serious discussions on the Comprehensive Agreement on End of Hostilities and Disposition of Forces. (CAEHDF)." Celerina Monte/DMS