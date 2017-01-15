President Rodrigo Duterte and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have a “good” relationship which reflects on his “value on relationships.”

Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella told government radio Saturday that Duterte “is very Asian in putting value on relationships.”

“We can look forward to more progress especially that our economic fronts are broadening,” Abella said.

Abe arrived in the Philippines on Thursday for a two-day official visit. The Japanese leader pledged one trillion yen over five years, including government aid and public investments to help its infrastructure development.

Abe proceed to Davao City where he was invited by Duterte to have breakfast in his home on Friday before meeting businessmen, naming a Philippine eagle and visiting a school for Japanese-Filipino children. Abe and his wife left Davao noon Friday for Sydney. Robina Asido/DMS