A South Korean and a Filipino held by armed men since October were freed Saturday in Sulu, Presidential peace adviser Jesus Dureza said Saturday in Davao City.

Dureza, who received the victims in Jolo, arrived at the Davao airport before noon with Park Chul Hong, 38, and Glenn Alindajao, 31, of Dongbang Giant 2 ship. They were held for two and a half months.

In October, ten armed men boarded the ship and kidnapped its captain, Hong and Alindajao in the Celebes Sea south off Bongao, Tawi-tawi.

Dureza said no ransom was paid. “ We don’t pay ransom. But if there are efforts taken by the private sector, that is their concern and not ours,” he said.

Alindajao will return to Cebu while Hong will be brought by the Korean Embassy to Manila.

Major Filemon Tan, Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said based on initial report the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) based in Kagay, Indanan, Sulu helped facilitate their release.

“(Presidential adviser on the peace process)Sec. (Jesus) Dureza arrived at Jolo airport and proceeded at Sulu Governor (Sakur) Tan's residence and left Jolo, Sulu with the two released kidnap victims at around 11:15am for Davao City,” the officer said.

In a press conference aired over radio, Dureza said the two were taken by a group “whose leader is called Abraham.” And then Abraham was killed and then they were passed on to another group,” he added.

Tan said the Abu Sayyaf are holding a total of 25 hostages in Basilan and Sulu.

The two victims were abducted in October last year after their ship was attacked by the Abu Sayyaf off the waters of Tawi-tawi, the military said. The ship was a heavy loader carrier ship that came from Australia and was on its way to South Korea. Robina Asido/DMS