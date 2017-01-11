Foreign direct investment net inflows reached $6.2 billion during the January to October period, up 22.2 percent from $5.1 billion in the same period last year, the central bank said Tuesday.

Nearly two-thirds of FDI net inflows were in the form of availments of debt instruments by local affiliates (intercompany borrowings) which increased by 34.9 percent to $3.9 billion from $2.9 billion the previous year.

Net equity capital, accounting for 27 percent of FDI net inflows during the period, grew by 9.3 percent to US$1.7 billion.

The bulk of gross equity capital investments?emanating largely from Japan, Singapore, the United States, Hong Kong, and Taiwan?was channeled mainly to real estate; manufacturing; wholesale and retail trade.

For the month of October, FDI yielded net inflows of US$342 million. But the FDI level in October was 14.3 percent lower than the US$399 million net inflows posted during the same month in 2015. DMS