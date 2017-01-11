まにら新聞ウェブ

マニラ
27度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,260
$100=P4,940

1月11日のまにら新聞から

Stocks up for sixth trading day

［ 76 words｜2017.1.11｜英字 ］

Stocks closed higher for the sixth straight session, with the main index closing over one percent on Tuesday.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index settled at 7,364.34, up 88 points. Volume turnover reached 5.61 billion shares valued at P8.95 billion. Foreign buying amounted to P4.02 billion and foreign selling P3.84 billion.

The peso improved to P49.505 against the US dollar from Monday’s P49.62. Volume at the Philippine Dealing System reached $669.50 million $405.30 million the previous day. DMS