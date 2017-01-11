Eight crewmen of a fishing boat were killed as armed men attacked a vessel at the high seas of Laud Siromon, Barangay Dita, Zamboanga City Monday night.

But a military spokesman virtually ruled out the attack was done by the Abu Sayyaf.

Major Filemon Tan of the Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the military believes the “motive of the gunmen was said to be personal grudge between two fishing groups and another angle considered is extortion.”

Col. Juvymax Uy, Task Force Zamboanga commander, said a fishing boat named FB NR with 15 crew members onboard were strafed by five unidentified armed men.

“As a result, eight crew members were killed instantaneously while others were able to jump from the boat,” he said.

Uy said the seven survivors “were rescued by combined Special Forces , Philippine Army , 11 Marine Battalion element, Zamboanga City Police Office and Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).”

“The victims and hulbot ( fishing) boat will be brought to Sangali fish port for Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) examination,” he added.

Tan said the Joint Task Force Zamboanga is monitoring developments in the area.

“The Marine Battalion Landing Team-11 is also currently in the area to assist the Curuan police as investigations are ongoing,” he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said Brp Ilocos Norte (SARV-3503) and TB 271 Habagat have already been alerted and dispatched to conduct search and rescue (SAR) and maritime law enforcement operations in the area of incident. Robina Asido/DMS