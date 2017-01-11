A magnitude 7.2 earthquake occurred off Mindanao, with the epicenter at Celebes Sea on Tuesday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The quake, which struck around 2:13 pm, was 223 kilometers southeast of Tongkil, Sulu. No tsunami warning was issued and there no initial reports of damage were reported,

“Although it is of high magnitude at 7., it is quite deep at 625 kilometers below surface and will not be damaging and will not trigger a tsunami, “ said Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum, in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun.

Intensity 4 was felt in Davao City, Intensity 3 in Iloilo City; Kimba, South Cotabato; Caraga and Boston, Davao Oriental, Intensity 2 in General Santos City, Cagayan de Oro City, Lake Sebu, Polomolok, Tambakan and Tupi, South Cotabato, according to a Phivolcs report later in the afternoon. Ella Dionisio/DMS