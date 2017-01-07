Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald Dela Rosa said additional police forces from nearby regions will augment security deployment for the observance of the feast of the Black Nazarene starting on Monday.

Dela Rosa said police from central Luzon and southern Luzon will send additional forces to Metro Manila.

“Even (the personnel) here at the national headquarters will be involved, we will all monitor,” he said in an interview in Camp Crame Friday.

Dela Rosa said the security adjustments were made after they learned the number of people that are expected to attend the event.

Officials of the Quiapo Church said they expect up to 20,000 devotees to join the procession, which starts Saturday at 2 pm after noon mass at the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene.

“He (NCRPO Director Oscar Albayalde) maximize (all) his personnel because of the estimate of the priest that was given to him which is amounting to how many million when it comes to the devotees based on their computation. We were surprised with the huge number. That is why we maximize the troops,” he said.

Dela Rosa refused to give a direct answer when he was asked if they have monitored presence of local terrorist Maute Group and Ansar Khilafa Philippines in Metro Manila.”We cannot tell that,” he said.

“I cannot say yet if they are here (already), but the threat is still there,” he added.

Dela Rosa also reiterated to devotees not to be afraid.

“To the millions of Black Nazarene devotees, don't be afraid. God is with us. I am encouraging everyone while we are focusing on the celebration we also focus on the safety and security aspect of that festivity,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS