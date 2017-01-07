A Japanese-funded communication, navigation and surveillance system of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines will be operating by end- June 2017, the transportation department said Friday.

The agency said the Communications Navigation Surveillance / Air Traffic Management system is a state-of-the-art computer and satellite-based air traffic management technology that will put the Philippines at par with other developed countries by having aircraft transponders receive satellite signals and using transponder transmissions to determine the location of aircraft.

Currently, the same technology is being used by Australia, Taiwan, and other European states.

The technology-based flight data processing system will also allow aircraft operators to meet departure and arrival schedules, and choose preferred flight profiles with minimum inhibitions while prioritizing the safety and security of their passengers.

The 22 million yen project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) includes establishing a central traffic control complex at in the CAAP office in Manila, as well as 10 radar sites covering the Philippine Flight Information Region (FIR).

The project is 92 percent complete.

When the project is completed, the Philippines would be able to monitor 80 percent of the Manila Flight Information Region as assigned to the Philippines by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

CAAP will need to engage the services of 500 air traffic controllers (ATC) over the next five years. DMS