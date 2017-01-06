まにら新聞ウェブ

1月6日のまにら新聞から

25 Chinese, one Filipino nabbed in drug raid

［ 95 words｜2017.1.6｜英字 ］

Twenty-five Chinese nationals and a Filipino were arrested in Paranaque by police and members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Wednesday.

Allegedly seized were two kilos of high-grade shabu and one ecstasy tablet, said Senior Superintendent Jose Carumba, chief of the Paranaque city police.

Carumba said 13 Chinese women, 12 Chinese men and a Filipino were arrested.

Carumba said the authorities had a search warrant issued by a Paranaque court for Unit 301 Bay View Hotel located along Roxas Boulevard, Barangay Tambo.

The suspects are now detained at the Camp Bagong Diwa, in Taguig. DMS