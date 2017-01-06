Forty-seven inmates out of the 158 which bolted from a North Cotabato jail were captured by authorities, the spokesman of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology said Thursday.

In a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, Chief Inspector Xavier Solda added that seven inmates were killed in the recovery operations.

Col. Edgard Arevalo, AFP Public Affairs spokesman, said the pursuit operation that aims to recapture the escapees of North Cotabato District Jail is focused in the area of Kabacan and Matalam towns.

Despite reports in news outfits, Interior and Local Government Secretary Ismael Sueno told a press conference in Malacanang that he does not believe the Moro Islamic Liberation Front is involved in the jailbreak. Robina Asido, Celerina Monte/DMS