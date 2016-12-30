Ninety-five percent of adult Filipinos enter 2017 with hope than fear, according to a fourth quarter survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The 95 percent who are hopeful of welcoming 2017 matches the all-time high who were hopeful in 2002 for 2003, and again in 2011, for the incoming 2012, the survey said.. The survey was done from December 3 to 6 where 1,500 adults were interviewed face-to-face, SWS said.

Hope for the New Year improved by three percentage points from 2015, SWS said.

New Year hope is widespread: 97 percent in Balance Luzon, 95 percent in National Capital Region (NCR), 95 percent in Mindanao, and 92 percent in Visayas.

Compared to last year, hopefulness for the New Year improved in the province but hardly changed in NCR.

In Mindanao, New Year hope rebounded in 2016 to reach all-time high 95 percent, recovering by seven points after a decline to 88 percent in 2015 from 91 percent in 2014..

In NCR, New Year hope hardly changed from 94 percent in 2015 to 95 percent in 2016.

Almost all (99 percent) of upper to middle classes ABC are hopeful of the coming 2017, only slightly higher compared to 95 percent among class D and 93 percent among very poor class E, SWS said. DMS