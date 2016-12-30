Seven persons were shot dead by two persons who entered their home on Wednesday evening in Caloocan City, police said Thursday.

Senior Superintendent Roberto Fajardo, Northern Police District director, said five died on the spot while two were declared dead on arrival at the Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

Fajardo identified the victims as Angelito Soriano, 16; Jonel Segovia, 15; Sonny Espinosa, 15; Cristina Santor, 45, and Analyn Dayamla, 25 were all reported dead on the spot while Ednel Santor, 22; and Kenneth Lim, 20 were declared dead on arrival at Jose Rodriguez Memorial Hospital.

They were shot at the Santor residence loccated at Block 17, Lot 36, Phase 8A, Barangay 176, Bagong Silang.

The eighth person in the massacre, Edward Villanueva, 18 is confined in the hospital.

Fajardo said one of the four suspects in the shooting incident inside the Santor residence was arrested.

Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa directed Senior Superintendent Johnson Almazan of Caloocan City to solve the case within 24 hours.

Initial investigation revealed that the Santor house is being used as drug den, pot session and dumping area of drugs.

Around 9pm, two men entered the house and shot the victims several times. They then fled on board two motorcycles.

Authorities recovered from the crime scene three sachets of shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, bullets and fired cartridge cases from .45 caliber.

Meanwhile, in Cainta, police killed four suspected members of a criminal gang after they were caught pouring cement into a person inside a drum. Ella Dionisio/DMS.