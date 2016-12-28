Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa announced on Tuesday the first recorded stray bullet casualties during holiday season.

“It is with mixed feelings of sadness and anger that I announce the first recorded stray-bullet casualties this Yuletide Season, despite our stern warning against indiscriminate firing and celebratory gunfire during the holiday revelry,” he said.

Dela Rosa said as of 8am last Monday, the PNP National Operations Center has documented three injuries in separate stray-bullet incidents in central Visayas and central Mindanao.

He also confirmed a police commissioned officer died in an encounter with suspects involved in illegal discharge of firearms in Cebu while five suspects were arrested in connection with eight separate cases of illegal discharge of firearms and indiscriminate firing of guns in the different regions from Dec. 17 to 25.

Dela Rosa said among those arrested for illegal discharge of firearms and indiscriminate firing is a police personnel from the province of Saranggani.

“Among those arrested, I am particularly bothered by PO1 Arthur Malayo, 32, assigned with the Saranggani Provincial Public Safety Company who reportedly fired his service firearm in Bgy Buenasuerte, Mutia, Zamboanga del Norte in the morning of Christmas Day,” he said.

“He is now undergoing summary investigation by Police Regional Office 9,” he added.

Dela Rosa said “the criminal act of indiscriminate firing of guns by persons in authority is the height of arrogance and indiscipline that has no place in the police service.”

“As Chief of the PNP, I feel I no longer need to warn or remind PNP personnel from firing their guns indiscriminately because each and every PNP member is assumed to be discerning of how to properly conduct himself whether on or off duty,” he said.

“On the other hand, every PNP member is duty bound to take swift and decisive police action against any person who shall violate the law, more so if the offender is a fellow police officer,” he added.

Dela Rosa also emphasized that the “PNP rules and regulations are very specific against any misconduct or breach of discipline by police personnel. While existing laws provide stiff penalties against violators of RA 10591.”

“I hope it is already the last time we are seeing these incidents of indiscriminate firing of guns and stray bullet casualties until the rest of the entire holiday season,” he said.

Dela Rosa also assures that “throughout the Holiday Season, the PNP will continue to wage the campaign against loose firearms, illegal discharge of firearms; and against criminal gangs and personalities in support of Project Double Barrel Alpha, with focused operations to account for High Value Target Personalities involved in illegal drugs and eventually progressing to the Barangay Drug Clearing Strategy of the government.”

He urged people to report untoward incidents to the government authorities.

“We urge the public to support and cooperate with the security protocols of the PNP. Any untoward incidents and crime situations should be reported to the police through nationwide emergency hotline 911 or through PNP social media accounts, @pnphotline for twitter or thru the official account of Philippine National Police in facebook,” he said.

Dela Rosa said as of 6 am last Monday the Department of Health also recorded a total of 47 firecracker related injuries.

Most victims were “male (42) with ages ranging from 4 years old to 62 years old. 25 of these incidents were reported in NCR.”

Dela Rosa said “Piccolo is identified as the leading cause of injuries in 23 cases.”

“The DOH report indicates 11 victims were just bystanders or onlookers, and 13 victims suffered eye injuries,” he said.

Dela Rosa also noted he has tackled issuing a firecracker ban with President Rodrigo Duterte and noted they are set to study implementing it next year.

“I tried to ask the president before, he said maybe the whole Philippines is not yet ready for that policy. Let us study next year if possible,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS