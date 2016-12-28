The Philippines’ presidential peace adviser announced that “a directive has already been issued for the release of some 17 or 20 detained rebels,” according to a statement Tuesday.

However, Presidential Peace Adviser Jesus Dureza said: "Let us just wait for the formal announcement of the president."

Dureza's statement came as Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, chief government negotiator in talks with the National Democratic Front (NDF), made a historic first by visiting one of the village strongholds of the communist New People's Army in Paquibato district, Davao City on Monday to attend a peace forum.

The forum coincided with the 48th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines.

OPAPP, in a statement, said Bello spoke before 8, 000 rebel sympathizers and supporters.

Bello wished people a prosperous 2017 and asked for long lasting peace.

"I hope your 2017 will not just be prosperous, not just happy but also peaceful. That's what should happen to our country, a long-lasting peace for all the citizen of the Republic of the Philippines," he said.

Bello assured rebel leaders some political detainees, especially the sick and elderly will soon be released and asked for more patience.

“It is just a matter of time. The president will keep his word,” he said.

Jose Maria Sison, Communist Party of the Philippines founding chairman, said in his message the rebel groups' anniversary should be the day for people to manifest their anger over the Duterte regime's failure to fulfill its promises in the peace negotiations.

NDF senior adviser Luis Jalandoni stressed they will not lay down arms even as they are engaged in peace talks with the administration.

Bello said the next release of rebels for humanitarian reasons is not tied to the bilateral ceasefire agreement that the government is seeking to forge with the rebels.

The NDF, the political umbrella of the CPP and the NPA, has demanded the release of 434 detained rebel leaders and members as compliance to the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect of Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law, which the two peace panels signed during the Ramos administration.

Bello explained “there are some legal processes that we have to comply before they can be released.”

He said he will be meeting with the president on December 29 and will bring up the matter.

The government and the NDF peace panels are set to hold the next round of 5-day formal talks in Rome, Italy starting January 19.

The focus of the talks will be on the social and economic reforms.

“We have tapped the expertise of economists from the University of the Philippines to draft the economic reform agenda of the government, which we will present on the negotiating table in Rome,” Bello said. Celerina Monte, Ella Dionisio/DMS