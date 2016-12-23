Some areas in the Philippines will experience rainy Christmas weekend as a tropical storm is expected to enter the country, a government weather forecaster said Thursday.

As of 5 pm, the weather bureau said the storm was spotted at 1,320 kilometers east of northern Mindanao with maximum winds of 75 kph and gusts of up to 95 kph.

It is forecast to move west-northwest at 23kph.

Sheila Reyes of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Administration said the storm, which will be named Nina when it e nters the country on Friday, is forecast to affect southern Luzon .

“There is a possibility it will intensify into a severe tropical storm before entering the country,” she said.

It is expected to make landfall over Bicol and Samar by Saturday and Sunday. Metro Manila is also expected to be affected by the storm. Ella Dionisio/DMS