The Sandiganbayan Fifth Division junked the graft case against Sen. Joseph Victor Ejercito in connection with alleged unlawful diversion of San Juan City ’s P2.1 million calamity funds for the purchase of high-powered firearms for its police department when he was a mayor seven years ago.

In a 45-page ruling, the Sandiganbayan cancelled a 90-day suspension and a hold departure order against Ejercito preventing him from leaving the c ountry without the anti-graft division's permission.

The Sandiganbayan also acquitted Ranulfo Dacalos, Rosalinda Marasigan, Romualdo delos Santos , Lorenza Ching and Danilo Mercado.

“Let the bail bonds posted by them for their provisional liberty be retired to them subject to the accounting and auditing procedures of this Court,” the ruling said.

Ejercito lodged a demurrer to evidence, saying prosecutors don’t have enough evidence to prove that he allegedly gave favors to the gun supplier. DMS