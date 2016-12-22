Alliance Global Inc has entered into a partnership agreement with government agencies to build a treatment and rehabilitation facility for drug dependents to be completed in 2018 inside a police camp in Taguig, the company told the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

The deed of donation for a new drug rehabilitation facility inside Camp Bagong Diwa is under a memorandum of agreement of Alliance Global with the Office of the Cabinet Secretary, the Department of Health, Department of Interior and Local Government and the city government of Taguig, the disclosure to the stock exchange said.

Alliance Global Inc, through one of its foundations, will finance construction and design of the facility that will soon rise in 6,852 square meters of land inside the police camp.

“This will accommodate an additional of around 500 drug reformists and set to be completed in 2018,” the company said.

Alliance Global, through one of its foundations, committed P1.2 billion for two to four rehabilitation centers. The company announced the construction of a facility in Davao and two more facilities in Visayas and Mindanao may be announced next year.

The Department of Health will manage the treatment and rehabilitation center. “It will have a wide range of services and amenities such as a physical therapy center, out-patient department building, support building, ward, swimming pool, basketball court and gym,” the company said.

Latest government data in October showed nearly 700,000 drug users surrendered after President Rodrigo Duterte assumed office. Estimated drug users have reached four million.

There are only 44 Department of Health accredited drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation facilities. About 15 out of 44 facilities are government owned and can serve a total of 5,300 inpatients.

Alliance Global is the investment holding company of real estate developer Megaworld Corp., Emperador Distilleries, Golden Arches Development Corp. which is the franchise holder of McDonalds in the Philippines and Travellers International Hotel Group, which runs Resorts World. DMS