US singer James Taylor on Wednesday said he has cancelled his February 2017 concert in Manila over deep concerns on “summary executions of suspected offenders.

“I must now announce that I will not be performing in Manila this February,” the 68-year-old rock and roll icon said in his Twitter account. “It saddens me to cancel our concert there.”

Taylor apologized for canceling and said those who brought tickets to his concert will be refunded.

“I don’t think of my music as particularly political but sometimes one is called to make a political stand.”

Taylor said “recent reports from the Philippines of summary executions of suspected offenders without trial or judicial process are deeply concerning and unacceptable to anyone who loves the rule of law.”

Taylor said his decision will not affect his plans to perform in Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, spokesman of the Philippine National Police, said Taylor’s cancellation was a “loss for him to experience the warmth and hospitality of music-loving Filipino audiences and earn his purse from the concert.” DMS