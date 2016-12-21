China offered 720 million pesos worth of defense equipment to Philippines, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said on Tuesday.

Lorenzana said he met Chinese Ambassador Philippines Zhao Jianhua last Monday in Malacanang where President Rodrigo Duterte was also present.

He said Zhao provided them a list of equipment China can provide to Philippines.

“He asked us about what we need that they can provide. These are worth 100 million yuan which is equivalent to 720 million pesos,” Lorenzana told reporters in an interview at the Armed Forces of the Philippine Medical Center after he gave Christmas gifts for wounded soldiers at the heroes ward.

“We will see what equipment listed there that we need. It’s only about 14.4 million dollars’ worth of grant,” Lorenzana added.

Lorenzana said the Philippines are looking into small arms, fast boats and night vision goggles under the grant from China.

He said this also covers anti-terrorism and anti- illegal drugs equipment as China supports the anti- terrorism and illegal drugs war of the Philippine government.

“They want to help us fight terrorism and drugs. They will help the president. He (Zhao) told the president last night ‘I know your problems in terrorism. I know your problems in drugs so we would like to help you’” Lorenzana said.

He said the defense department may finalize the list of equipment they will present China before the end of 2016 so the items may be delivered by second quarter of 2017.

“Before the year ends, we may finalize the list. We will submit it to them. I will send our personnel there, the technical working group to look at the equipment,” he said.

“Maybe by second quarter next year, it is already here,” he added.

Lorenzana said China is also offering $500 million in long-term soft loans.

Lorenzana said it may include acquisition of big ticket items for the Armed Forces of the Philippines. “They also offer soft loan aside from the grant because they will just give it to us for free. We still have to talk about the big ticket item,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS