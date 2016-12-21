President Rodrigo Duterte slammed on Monday night the United States, particularly after it deferred the grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation, while in front of its new ambassador to the Philippines.

As Duterte made his tirade against the US, he sought excuse from US Ambassador Sung Kim.

"If you are dealing with Asians, with due respect to the Ambassador of United States, (if) you are dealing with Asians be careful of your language," he said in a speech during the Christmas townhall with the president in Malacanang and attended by businessmen.

Duterte said the US was in the Philippines for a long time, lording the country for 50 years and "live with the fat of the land."

"And to hear them say, 'we will cut your aid if these things happen again,' go on, shut up, shut up," Duterte said.

Duterte said the Philippines does not need the assistance from MCC, amounting to about $400 million. "I do not need your aid," he said.

He said the government could seek funds from other countries, such as China which pledged 15 billion pesos.

The MCC decided to suspend the second compact for the Philippines due to concerns on human rights and civil liberties.

The US has been criticizing the rising number of alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects amid the war on drugs of the Duterte administration which has claimed at least 5,000 lives.. Celerina Monte/DMS