The Philippines said China ’s confiscation of an US underwater drone last week is “very troubling” as the incident took place “near our territorial waters,”, the Department of National Defense said in a statement on Monday.

“This incident in our Exclusive Economic Zone and very near our territorial waters (50 nautical miles northwest from Subic ) is very troubling,” the statement said.

“Not only does it increase the likelihood of miscalculations that could lead to open confrontation very near the Philippine mainland but the commission of activities other than innocent passage which impinge upon the right of the Philippines over the resources in its EEZ are violations of the Phil rights over its EEZ,” the statement added.

This incident occured as a US think-tank claimed that China has begun its militarization of islands and reefs in the South China Sea.

The American unmanned underwater vehicle (UUV) was taken last Thursday by a Chinese submarine, the Pentagon said on Friday

Navy Capt. Jeff Davis, Pentagon press operations director, said: “a Chinese Navy Dalang-III class submarine rescue vessel launched a small boat and retrieved the UUV as the oceanographic survey ship USNS Bowditch was attempting to retrieve it and a second UUV in the South China Sea .”

“The incident occurred in international waters about 50 nautical miles northwest of Subic Bay Naval Air Station in the Philippines ,” he said.

The defense department said:”This is a matter between the United States and China , so I think it would be best that the specifics of this incident come from the relevant authorities of both countries.” DMS