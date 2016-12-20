Philippine National Police Director General Ronald dela Rosa asked the public to pray for forgiveness but he stressed the government’s war on drugs will not stop.

“Let’s be frank. While I am begging for forgiveness for what is happening right now, I am also begging your indulgence to please understand if the killings will continue. But we will not stop our war on drugs,” Dela Rosa said in a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday.

Dela Rosa said they will not stop as the problem persists.

“We are already here. If someone will die, I’m sorry but we will not stop our work,” he said.

“We will continue confronting that problem. This will not stop. We cannot guarantee you that there will be no killings since in every action, there is a corresponding reaction,” he added.

During the PNP Christmas party, Dela Rosa asked the public to give him and the police the gift of prayer for forgiveness.

At least 5,000 have been reported killed since the government started its war on illegal drugs on June 30.

Pollster Social Weather Stations said Monday while Filipinos are satisfied with the campaign against illegal drugs, “78 percent” worry about victims of extrajudicial killings.

The survey, done December 3-6, was done through face-to-face interviews all over the Philippines .

“I would like to ask everyone. The gift that I want to receive from you is that you pray for us, your loved ones, the authorities and for the Lord to forgive us for those who die in our war on drugs,” Dela Rosa said.

He said they are not responsible for killings under mysterious circumstances but they want the Lord to forgive them for the life taken during their campaign.

“We do not claim it, it is not our work because they died because of the consequences of our war on drugs, they might just ride, or flow in our war on drugs,” Dela Rosa said.

Dela Rosa said President Rodrigo Duterte “wants to save innocent people.” “That’s why we have this (illegal drug campaign),” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS