A wholly-owned subsidiary of Ayala Corp. said on Wednesday it is submitting a list of infrastructure projects under unsolicited mode to the Duterte administration to ease traffic in Metro Manila.

"We identified vehicular traffic, across the Pasig river, that's the most I will tell you. We have identified goods movement as a challenge. So certain areas are not link to certain areas for trucks, why? Because of road space limitation. We've identified airport as a challenge. If it will take us 10 years to build a new airport," said Rene Almendras, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corp president and chief executive.

"The mandate is we have an infrastructure shortage, and because of that we have hotspots and pain points. So we're using that to identify and prioritize our activities," Almendras added.

Almendras said there's enough space for infrastructure projects all over the country, but the company is trying to focus on certain key areas where the firm wants to make investments that will make solutions happen.

AC infra’s portfolio includes toll road and rail projects.

The company owns 50 percent of the shares of Light Rail Manila Holdings that resulted in a 35-percent interest in Light Rail Manila Corp., which earlier won the bidding for the P64.9-billion LRT1 Cavite Extension, one of the PPP projects.

AC Infra also part of the group, which won the P1.72 billion contactless automatic fare collection system for LRT 1, LRT2 and MRT3. DMS