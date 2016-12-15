BAGUIO CITY-- A 16-year old 10th grader of the Pines City National High School died of multiple stab wounds on Tuesday, adding to the many unsolved killings in one of the Philippines’ holiday spots.

Kenneth Velasco was walking along an alley near Baguio City Hall and the main station of the Baguio police office when an assailant stabbed him, took his cell phone and 200 hundred pesos in cash.

Velasco, who is from Sunnyside Fairwiew barangay, did not reach the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center alive.

Baguio police, which has placed the murder in its top priority, found a closed circuit television camera owned by Labsan Barangay and is using it to find the suspect.

Police have yet to solve the murder of Henry Lao, owner of a bazaar and a hotel, which was done on December 1, 2015. He also died from multiple stab wounds.

On June 15, 2016 a 65-year old foreign exchange money changer, Larry Oliva Haya Sr. was shot by gunmen after alighting from a passenger jeepney heading to his home at Purok 5, Bakakeng Norte. The gunmen fled with a bag with foreign currency worth around three million pesos. He died in the hospital.

On November 1, a 51-year old South Korean trader, Jeon Ju Seo alias Henry Seo, 51, died while his live-in partner was hurt after a gunman ambushed them at Upper Pinget. Seo’s partner Chris Joy Dichoso Jerez survived. Despite help from Korean police, no leads have surfaced. DMS