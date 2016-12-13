Foreign direct investments fell to its lowest level in three months last September, the central bank said Monday.

Net inflows in September went down 69.3 percent from a year ago to $469 million. From January to September, net FDI inflows are almost $5.9 billion, compared with $4.7 billion on year-ago figures, the central bank said in a statement.

Investments in debt instruments and equity capital placements declined, the central bank said.

Equity capital inflows reached $138 million, lower than $600 million last year. Japan led the main foreign sources of equity capital inflows followed by Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands and the United States. DMS