Police captured a 70-year-old American national and two Filipinas over the weekend in a buy-bust operation in Guinobatan town, Albay province, police said Monday.

Senior Inspector Ma. Luisa Calubaquib, spokesperson of the Bicol region police office, said the drug bust happened at 11:30 pm Saturday in a house in Barangay San Rafael.

She identified the suspect as Martin Tinker, native of Massachusetts, Filipinos Gracia Openiano, 40, Joane Baradia, 33.

In a text message, Calubaquib said the suspects sold P1,000 worth of shabu to a buyer who is actually a cop.

Seized from them are five sachets of shabu, a digital weighing scale, assorted drug paraphernalia, a Samsung J1 cellular phone, and the buy-bust money.

"The arrested persons were brought to Camp General Simeon A. Ola in Legazpi City for proper disposition," Calubaquib said in a text message.

They are facing cases for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS