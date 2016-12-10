Self-confessed hitman Edgar Matobato on Friday formally filed criminal complaint before the Office of the Ombudsman against President Rodrigo Duterte and 27 others for their alleged involvement in the so-called Davao Death Squad.

Matobato, who admitted that he belonged to the death squad during a senate hearing, accused Duterte with murder, kidnapping, violation of Republic Act No. 9745 or the Anti-Torture Act, and violations of R.A. No. 9851, or the Philippine Act on Crimes Against International Humanitarian Law, Genocide, and Other Crimes Against Humanity.

Matobato also charged Duterte’s son, Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, Philippine National Police Director General Ronald Dela Rosa and 25 others.

The complaints were filed by Matobato's lawyer, Jude Sabio, before the Ombudsman.

Matobato’s complaint was filed a day after two senate committees said in their report “there is no evidence sufficient to prove that a Davao Death squad exists.”

“The witnesses invited by Senator (Leila) de Lima and Senator (Antonio) Trillanes (IV), specifically Mr Edgar Matobato and the Davao police identified as alleged members of a Davao Death Squad, were not able to present sufficient evidence to prove the existence of a Davao Death Squad, or that then Mayor Duterte was responsible for those deaths purportedly committed by a Davao Death Squad,” the report of the senate committees on justice and public order said.

A presidential spokesperson said Matobato’s "complaint is nothing but harassment aimed at distracting the chief executive from performing his duty."

Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Marie Banaag said in a statement that the Ombudsman terminated an earlier investigation on the Davao Death Squad case which linked then Davao City Mayor Duterte.

In his affidavit, Matobato claimed the death squad executed more than 1,000 suspected criminals and other individuals from 1988 until when he left the group in 2013.

Matabato claimed Duterte formed the death squad when he was Davao City mayor. He claimed all operations were “cleared” by Duterte.

Matobato alleged SPO4 Arthur Lascanas as "second-in-command" to Duterte within the death squad. SPO4 Sanson “Sonny” Buenaventura was supposedly known as the “little mayor.”

Matobato said the death squad killed an average of three members daily, excluding those shot on the streets. DMS/ Celerina Monte