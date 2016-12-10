Lt. General Glorioso Miranda, vice chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, has been appointed acting Army chief in a turnover ceremony in Taguig City Friday.

Miranda vowed to continue the programs started by his predecessor, newly installed Lt. Gen Eduardo Ano, who was named new AFP chief of staff.

“I subscribe to continuity the things that have started by General Ano, I will continue to pursue that, and there will be slight adjustment as being called for the changing landscape off course,” Miranda said.

“You see it’s not the matter of the length of service or time but there are a lot of ways in order to accomplish this I may not accomplish everything. But in one way or the other if I may able to set a platform in order for it became I also continuing activity that’s good enough,” he added when asked how he could achieve his goals given his short term.

Miranda who graduated from Philippine Military Academy (PMA) class of 1983 is set to retire on October 8 2017 when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 56 which is just less than a year from the date of his assumption as Army chief.

Miranda assumed the position as the 46th vice chief of staff of AFP on March 8, 2016.

Miranda headed the Northern Luzon Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines on August 13, 2015.

Miranda a scout ranger, a paratrooper, an infantry and intelligence officer, underwent commando training in the United Kingdom and Singapore. He has masteral degrees for national security administration and business administration. Robina Asido/DMS