Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte spoke on the phone for seven minutes with United States President-elect Donald Trump on Friday night in what is seen as an improvement of relations between the two nations because of Duterte's hostility towards the US.

In a video released by Duterte's aide, Special Assistant to the President Christopher Go, a smiling Duterte was seen telling Trump over the phone: "We will maintain and enhance bilateral ties between our two countries."

Go described the phone conversation "animated" and "very engaging."

Duterte and Trump, who defeated former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the last election, have similarities in issuing provocative statements.

"I appreciate the response that I got from President-elect Trump and I would like to wish him success. He will be a good president for the United States of America. I am very sure," Duterte said in a statement released by the Palace Friday evening.

Duterte said Trump wished him success in his campaign to rid the country's drug problem.

"He understood the way we are handling it and I said that there’s nothing wrong in protecting a country," said Duterte. "It was a bit very encouraging in the sense that I supposed that what he really wanted to say was that we would be the last to interfere in the affairs of your own country."

"And he wishes me well to, in my campaign and he said that… well we are doing it as a sovereign nation, the right way. And he wishes us well. And I said that, well, we assured him of our ties with America."

Duterte revealed he got an invitation from Trump to visit New York and Washington DC. In return, he invited Trump to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit which will be hosted by the Philippines next year.

Duterte apparently has a different approach when it comes to Trump compared with outgoing US President Barack Obama whom he called a "son of a bitch" on one occasion.

In a recent trip to China, he announced the country's "separation" from the US although he later clarified he was just pursuing an independent foreign policy.

The firebrand leader caused jitters because of his anti-American rhetoric which was his response to Washington's criticisms of his war on illegal drugs where thousands have been killed.

This time, it appears Duterte is softening his combative stance against America after his talk with Trump.

"We assured him of our ties with America," Duterte assured Trump. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS