President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday ordered the arrest of businessman Jack Lam, owner of Fontana Leisure Park and Casino Hotel in Pampanga, where 1,316 Chinese nationals allegedly engaged in illegal online gambling were captured last month.

Duterte ordered Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Ronald dela Rosa to arrest the Chinese businessman for economic sabotage in connection with the raid at Fontana and bribery following reports Lam tried to bribe Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

"The order of the President is to arrest Jack Lam. He is very angry and he want him captured immediately”, dela Rosa said in an interview over dzMM radio.

Aguirre, interviewed late Saturday at dzMM, said Lam’s online gambling business is operating without a permit from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

“This is a continuing offense and he can be arrested without a warrant,” said Aguirre.

Dela Rosa ordered police units nationwide to conduct manhunt operations. He also sought the help of the public in looking for Lam.

"He is the operator of online gaming in Fontana. Inform our police and we will arrest him," dela Rosa said.

The Bureau of Immigration was also alerted to prevent Lam from leaving the country.

The alleged bribe attempt happened on November 26 in a hotel in Taguig City, two days after immigration authorities and police raided Fontana and apprehended the Chinese nationals.

The meeting between Lam and Aguirre was facilitated by Wally Sombero, a former police official. Dela Rosa also ordered the police to arrest Sombero.

Lam, through his lawyer Raymond Fortun, denied involvement in the illicit activities of his countrymen and the alleged bribe on Aguirre.

Fortun declined to comment on Duterte’s arrest order for Lam. "I have no comment to give. I have not received any instructions to speak for Mr. Lam on this matter," Lam told Daily Manila Shimbun in a message on Facebook.

Dela Rosa is uncertain if cases have been filed against Lam in court. He said they will proceed with capturing Lam even if they could be held accountable for illegal arrest.

"We will look for a way but the order of the president is to capture him," he stressed.

Aguirre added authorities are looking for 26 Chinese who were among the 1,316 Chinese arrested. Fifty-seven Chinese escaped from their quarters a few days ago but authorities managed to recapture 30. Aguirre said one Chinese surrendered two days ago. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS