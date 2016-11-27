Six people, three of whom are allegedly drug users, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Pasig City on Saturday.

Five men armed with firearms of unknown caliber attacked the victims who were inside a house in Barangay Pinagbuhatan, which police claim is a drug den.

The incident happened at 12:30 am, said Chief Romulo Sapitulla, Eastern Police District director

Sapitula, quoting witnesses, said the gunmen barged in the house and opened fire at the victims.

The assailants hurriedly left towards the main road. ”Other witnesses claimed that said suspects boarded a taxi then fled,” he said in a text message.

The fatalities are Ranel Valenzuela, 51, German Vidal, 40, Anthony Quintana, 30, Christian Camungol, 33, Alex Hongco, 31, and Johnson Miravales, 26, all residents of Pinagbuhatan,

Vidal, Hongco and Camungol are in the barangay’s watchlist of drug personalities, police said.

Police found four sachets with traces of shabu in the house. Twenty-seven fired cartridge cases, 11 fired bullets and four live bullets were recovered at the scene.

A manhunt is ongoing for the suspects’ arrest. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS