Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales voiced concern about what is happening in Philippine society as the issues of apparent historical revisionism and lack of concern for human rights have surfaced.

“When leaders seem to send the message of promoting rather than condemning reprehensible acts that transgress basic human rights, the people ought to be concerned about it, rather than cheering for it either our of sheer ignorance, callous conscience, blind loyalty or gorgonized fanaticism,” said Morales at the UP Law Alumni Homecoming on Friday evening

Morales’ brother is the father-in-law of Sarah Duterte, daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Morales said the issue of the late President Ferdinand Marcos “continues to be the subject of the most rabid of debates and divergent views in the country.”

“As it turns out nowadays, those who could not remember history have the tendency to write a new one. Much worse, there are a lot of people who simply do not want to read their history,” she said.

Morales said “when supposed ‘truths’ about martial law and the purported ‘progress’ that the Philippines enjoyed during the regime are considered more fact than fiction, then we see a transformation of our values as a people.”

Earlier on Friday, thousands converged on Luneta despite rain to protest the quick burial of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the national heroes cemetery.

“We all need to confront one thing. We are confronted with one nagging question that has been echoing in the minds of?I would still like to believe?every Filipino, before the tragedy hits home, even before a loved one becomes the next victim: What have we become as a nation? Why do odious things continue to happen in certain parts of the world?”, she said.

The Philippine National Police said at least 5,600 persons have been killed since the government began its anti-drug campaign in July. But a big majority of the casualties, police said, were from non-police incidents.

Morales said the “overarching rule of law (which)… serves as the proverbial lighthouse that guides a nation as it charts the course of history.”

“As lawyers for the people, we should not wait until the ‘sea of ethics’ runs dry,” she said. DMS