Philippine authorities on Thursday captured over 1,000 Chinese nationals allegedly engaged in illegal online gambling in Angeles City , Pampanga.

Government operatives raided a rest and recreation facility inside Fontana Leisure Park in Barangay Claro M. Recto.

The joint operation started around 5 pm and involved members of the Bureau of Immigration, Special Action Force and the Central Luzon Region police.

Chief Superintendent Aaron Aquino, Central Luzon police director, said in a text message subsequent raids happened around 6 pm where several villas were raided.

Several Chinese nationals tried to flee based on a television footage from GMA News. Some hid at the tall grass while others climbed on the roofs. Police commandos captured them after a brief chase.

“As of 2 a.m. today, our immigration unit have counted a total of 1,240 Chinese nationals arrested in the operation,” Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said in a statement on Friday..

Documents obtained from them revealed they entered the country as tourists. Some have expired visas and are reportedly engaged in illegal online gambling.

Officials said the Chinese claimed to be call center agents. Authorities seized laptops and computers which are undergoing examination.

"We were surprised with the magnitude of the foreigners here. We were able to see they are really here working, Jose Carlitos Licas, Immigration fugitive search unit head, said in a TV interview.

The BI is investigating how long the Chinese nationals have been working illegally in the country.

The suspects are now under the custody of immigration authorities and will undergo deportation proceedings. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS