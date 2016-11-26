The number of people killed in the government's drug war and victims of homicide and murder cases is more than 5,600, according to the Philippine National Police.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesperson, said 1,959 drug suspects have been killed in about 26,000 police operations nationwide from July 1 to November 25.

A total of 16 policemen and three soldiers were killed during the same period.

Meanwhile, 3,658 people were victims of 3,370 incidents of murder and homicide cases which police recorded from July 1 to November 23. It means a total of 5,617 fatalities since July.

Carlos, in previous interviews, clarified cases of deaths under investigation does no automatically mean these are related to illegal drugs.

President Rodrigo Duterte launched a crackdown on drugs once he took office, coming under fire from human rights advocates in the Philippines and abroad.

Duterte is unfazed and told the public to expect more deaths.

"I tell you, I will triple it. If what I want does not happen to get rid of my country of the drug problem, you can expect 20,000 or 20,000 more," Duterte said in a speech last month.

Under the government's anti-drug operations, 37,449 other suspected drug personalities were arrested while 807,659 voluntarily surrendered.

Of number who surrendered, 749365 are users while 5,294 are suspected pushers. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS