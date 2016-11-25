Five people were shot dead by unidentified men in Plaridel town, Bulacan Wednesday night.

The victims were attacked at 10:10 pm while inside a house in Barangay Banga 1st, said Superintendent Julito Lizardo, Plaridel police chief.

An undetermined number of men armed with caliber .45 pistols and 5.56 caliber rifles barged inside a house of a certain Alma and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

He identified the fatalities as Gregorio Castillo, 29, Ada Ravien Torne, 35, Reynaldo Fajardo, 46, a certain Jason and Alma.

The victims were shot several times, Lizardo said in his report. The gunmen fled on foot.

Fourteen empty shells and three deformed slugs were recovered by crime scene investigators. Police are probing the motive although they are not ruling out drugs as the reason.

One of the victims, Fajardo, is a drug surrenderee based on police records. Eleven sachets of shabu were recovered by police from the house. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS