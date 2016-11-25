On the heels of the two explosions in firecracker shops in Bulacan, the labor department late Thursday, issued an order stopping work in companies involved in the firecracker and fireworks industry nationwide.

In a one-page order, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III said this covers “all establishments engaged in the manufacture and sale of pyrotechnics and firecrackers.”

Three people died and six injured when a fireworks shop exploded in Sta Maria, Bulacan last Wednesday. Last October 12, two died and 24 hurt as a fireworks shop also exploded in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“In view of the aforementioned accidents and with the projected increase in production during the holidays, this Department is inclined to declare the existence of grave and imminent danger to the health and safety of workers in workplaces involved in the production of pyrotechnics and firecrackers,” the order said.

Bello directed regional labor directors as well as the Bureau of Local Employment and Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns to help affected workers.

The labor chief also ordered regional directors and the Occupational Safety and Health Center to assess if they are complying with occupational safety and health standards the concerned establishments. DMS