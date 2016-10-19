The Supreme Court extended for the second time an order stopping the burial of the late strongman Ferdinand Marcos at the Libingan ng mga Bayani after failing to resolve the seven petitions against it.

Theodore Te, Supreme Court spokesman, said Tuesday the status quo ante order, was extended until Nov 8 during the en banc session of the High Tribunal.

The high tribunal initially issued the status quo ante order last Aug.23, effective for 20 days or until Sept. 12.

But as oral arguments ended last Sept.7, the SC extended the order until Oct.18 to allow resolution of the case on merits.

Marcos supporters held an overnight vigil outside the SC compound in Padre Faura street and were joined by Marcos' eldest daughter and Ilocos Norte Gov. Imee Marcos Monday night.

Marcos' son, former Senator Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined their supporters and appealed for patience.

"Somehow we expected the decision would be released today. But I believe that the longer time it takes for our justices to study the case, the clearer and the more they will realize the right of my father for burial in the Libingan ng mga Bayani," Marcos said in an interview.

"We were able to wait for 23 years, so I believe a few more days wouldn't matter that much. So let's allow our justices to deliberate on this issue carefully and I am confident that they will allow the burial of my father at the Libingan in the end ," he added.

Marcos echoed the denial of his sister, Imee, their father’s burial at the Libingan is Duterte’s repayment for their alleged financial support to his candidacy in the May 2016 polls.

"We did not give out funds to other candidates because I was also a candidate myself. The support we gave to Duterte in the campaign was only in terms of endorsement and political support," Marcos said. DMS