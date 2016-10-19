The Department of National Defense welcomes the possible conduct of joint military exercise with other foreign forces after President Rodrigo Duterte is considering having war games with Russia and China.

“Conducting military exercises with foreign counterparts is practiced by the armed forces of many countries all over the world and any opportunity to train with a foreign army or navy will be welcomed by our own soldiers,” Arsenio Andolong, chief of the defense department’s public affairs told Daily Manila Shimbun on Tuesday.

“If exercises were to be held between our Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the forces of Russia or China, it would serve to expose us to new technologies and doctrines, which may prove useful to us in the future,” Andolong added.

Andolong said as of Tuesday afternoon they have not received any official written orders from the president on the matter.

In a TV interview, Duterte said he is considering the conduct of joint military exercises with China and Russia and reiterated he will stop war games between Philippines and United States.

Duterte arrived at 8:05 pm Tuesday in Beijing from Brunei. On Thursday, Duterte will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Le Keqiang and other top officials.

An expanded bilateral meeting between China and the Philippines will be held Thursday after which agreements will be signed. Robina Asido, Celerina Monte /DMS