Edgar Matobato, who told a Senate hearing he was a gunman of the so-called Davao Death Squad, was released on bail on Friday for illegal possession of firearms.

Matobato left the Philippine National Police Custodial Center at 3:22 pm after his lawyer, Jude Sabio, lodged a P30,000 bail before Executive Judge Bernelito Fernandez of Regional Trial Court Branch 97 in Quezon City.

"I have been working for his release since Thursday," Sabio told reporters in a phone interview.

People concerned with Matobato's welfare contributed to his bond, the lawyer added.

The bail bond is in connection with a 2014 case of illegal possession of firearms in Davao City.

Senator Antonio Trillanes IV confirmed Matobato's release from detention in Camp Crame.

"Around 3:30 pm, my office has resumed providing protective custody to him," Trillanes said in a statement.

Matobato accused President Rodigo Duterte of involvement in the murder of over 1,000 people during the latter's stint as Davao City mayor. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS