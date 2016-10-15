The Japanese government is set to send three experts to train the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) after the first Multi-Role Response Vessels (MRRV) was delivered almost two months ago.

“As the long-standing development partner of the Philippines, JICA is committed to supporting the government’s socio-economic agenda, including investing in the Filipinos’ capacity development,” JICA Chief Representative in the Philippines Susumu Ito said in a press statement on Friday.

“We are dispatching three Japanese experts to the Philippine Coast Guard as part of our development cooperation,” he added.

The JICA statement added “Japanese experts will visit the Philippines to join the maritime and law enforcement training using the (BRP) Tubbataha.”

“Further capacity enhancement of the PCG in terms of vessel maintenance and operation is necessary to maximize use of the ten MRRVs efficiently and effectively,” Ito said.

BRP Tubbataha (MRRV-4401) the first MRRV unit that arrived in Manila last August was formally commissioned to the PCG during its 115th founding anniversary last Wednesday.

The second MRRV unit, named BRP Malabrigo, is expected to be delivered by December. Robina Asido/DMS