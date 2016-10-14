President Rodrigo Duterte thanked on Thursday China for lifting the ban on Philippine banana and pineapple exports.

In a speech before local businessmen, apparently his first before such group of individuals since he assumed office in June, he also reassured them that while he has "very limited dimension" about economics, his government would be business-friendly and there would be no corruption.

"I'm glad. I’d like to thank China for opening its doors again to the pineapple and the banana industry," he said.

China's lifting of ban came ahead of Duterte's state visit on October 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, former President Fidel Ramos would not be joining Duterte on his visit to China next week, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar said when he last spoke with Ramos, the latter told him that he would not be joining in the trip.

"He did not mention the reason why he won't go, but I believe that is about giving respect to our current President Rodrigo Duterte because if there are two presidents, there is a possibility that the attention would be divided," he said in a press briefing.

China had imposed stringent measures on Philippine bananas during the height of the territorial dispute between Manila and Beijing in the South China Sea during the previous administration.

Duterte has said his administration would have a "soft landing" in as far as the Philippine relationship with China is concerned. Celerina Monte/DMS