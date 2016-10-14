The Philippine government has joined other nations in mourning the passing of Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

In a statement issued Thursday night, Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said on behalf of President Rodrigo Duterte and the Filipino people, "we join the rest of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in mourning" the death of the Thai King, describing him not only the world's longest reigning monarch but also the guiding hand behind the emergence of Thailand as one of the most progressive countries in the whole of Asia.

"We are well aware that King Bhumibol was well-loved and held in utmost respect and veneration by the Thai people and by those whose lives he had touched during his lifetime," he said.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family and all those he left behind," Abella added.

The Philippines also wishes the King's son and heir apparent, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, all the best as he assumes the duties and responsibilities as Thailand's new king, he said.

"We are certain that as the country's titular leader and guiding light, he will be able to enhance Thailand's stature in the region and help the country achieve lasting peace and continued economic and social progress in the years ahead," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS