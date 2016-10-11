An immigration lookout bulletin order has been issued against Senator Leila de Lima and nine individuals implicated in the spread of illegal drugs inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa.

In a two-page memorandum, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II directed the Bureau of Immigration to monitor the movements personalities who have been named by President Rodrigo Duterte as allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade inside the national penitentiary.

The lookout bulletin also covers De Lima's former driver-body guard and alleged boyfriend Ronnie Dayan, former Justice Undersecretary Francisco Baraan III, former Bureau of Corrections chief Franklin Bucayu, Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission Executive Director Reginald Villasanta, and de Lima's former security aide, Joenel Sanchez.

Aguirre ordered Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente to instruct all personnel to also watch for Mark Noemin Adricula, Warren Cristobal and Jose Adrian Dera.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III, in an interview with Senate reporters, said the lookout bulletin is just a reporting system. If a person leaves or tries to leave, it’s reported to a central database.”

Pimentel said:“If the senator is going on a private trip, the senator does not have to get his permission. If it is an official trip, the senator should inform the senate because the senator carries the name of the institution.”:

Aguirre said the lookout bulletin was issued upon the recommendation of the National Bureau of Investigation, which is building up a case against the individuals.

"Considering the gravity of the possible commission of any offense, there is a strong possibility that they may attempt to place themselves beyond the reach of the legal processes of this Department by leaving the country. We thus deem the issuance of an ILBO against the subject persons prudent in order to at least monitor the itineraries of their flight, and/or whereabouts," the memorandum stated.

Aguirre said de Lima and the others should be prevented from leaving the country without travel authority from their heads of offices. DMS