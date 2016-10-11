Of the 1,866 murder and homicide cases which happened since President Rodrigo Duterte came into office, 63.30 percent were found out to be not drug-related after investigation by the Philippine National Police.

Statistics from the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) 685 out of the 1,866 victims of alleged summary executions are related to illegal drugs.

"It means only 36.70 percent of the cases are drug-related," Superintendent Henry Hilbay, of the Task Force Usig's secretariat, said in a news briefing on Monday.

Fifty were killed due to 50 personal grudges, nine were brought by robbery and theft cases while motives of the remaining 1,122 has to be determined.

"This only means not all murder and homicide cases being reported are related to drugs," Libay stressed.

The victims are among the 2,421 victims of killings outside police operations since Duterte became president on June 30.

Senior Superintendent Dionardo Carlos, PNP spokesperson, has been explaining to the media not all reports of deaths under investigation are not extrajudicial killings and summary execution are related to drugs.

There also seems to be a decrease in murder and homicide cases in the past few years according to the police.

In 2015, 9,646 murder and 2,835 homicide cases were recorded, lower compared to the previous year's figures of 9,756 and 3,349 murder and homicide cases respectively. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS