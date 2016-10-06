After nearly two weeks of plenary deliberations, the House of Representatives Wednesday approved on second reading the P3.35 trillion national budget for 2017.

On the motion of House majority leader Rep. Rodolfo Fari?as, congressmen approved the budget bill through voice vote shortly past 7 p.m.

The budget was approved subject to amendments will be proposed by the small committee led by Davao City Rep. Karlo Alexei Nograles, chair of the House committee on appropriations.

Lawmakers have until Monday to submit their proposed amendments to the small committee.

Nograles earlier said the House will approve the budget on third and final reading when Congress resumes session after the Halloween break.

Congress adjourns on October 19.

The 2017 budget is higher by 11.6 percent than the current year’s P3.002 trillion. As a percentage of GDP, the 2017 budget represents 20.4 percent compared this year’s 20.1 percent of GDP.

The education department will get the lion’s share of the 2017 budget with P570.4 billion, which is 31 percent more than this year’s budget.

The education sector has a proposed allocation of P699.95 billion, or 20.9 percent of the budget next year.

By department and special-purpose allocations, the top 10 are: education with P567.7 billion; public works and highways with P458.6 billion; interior and local government with P150 billion; defense with P134 billion; social welfare and development with P129.9 billion; health with P94 billion; state universities and colleges with P58.8 billion. DMS